Why Democrats will stoically support Biden 2024

After months, if not years, of speculation over his political future, President Biden is tossing his cap over the wall and formally announced that he will run for a second term in the White House in 2024. Although the timing of Biden's campaign launch has been as much a matter of political expediency as it is a question of personal preference for the candidate, it is hardly a surprise, with the president earlier this month confirming to NBC's Al Roker that he is indeed "planning on running."

Even so, the announcement transitions Biden's campaign into a new, more public, more scrutinized phase; persistent questions about whether Biden should be a candidate now give way to a broader conversation about Biden as a candidate.

'I'm not opposed. I'm not excited.'

Record-breaking 2020 election margins notwithstanding, another Biden campaign launch is "a rollout that many Democrats are greeting more with a sense of stoicism than enthusiasm," The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher noted in a recent exploration of the party's mixed feelings about 2024.

"Regardless of the reservations, regardless of the worry that he is getting up there in age ... when his counterpart is almost as old as he is but is so opposite of what this country deserves, then it's a no-brainer," Democratic party strategist Maria Cardona told Goldmacher. Cardona, also a member of the Democratic National Committee, highlighted one of Biden's biggest challenges — his age — as well as one of his biggest assets: the prospect of a second Trump presidency.

Nearly all the Democrats interviewed by The Washington Post indicated they "would vote for Biden in a general election," even though "some conceded that, while he was far from their first choice, he might be the best option for the current moment — a contrast to a Republican Party promoting grievance and combativeness."