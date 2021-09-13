Rep. Jamaal Bowman warns Joe Manchin that time for $3.5 trillion spending bill is 'now or never'

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who has previously referred to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as "the new Mitch McConnell," took aim at the West Virginia lawmaker once again Monday morning, this time for his refusal to back Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending package at its current cost.

"When we talk about a sense of urgency, people are losing their lives and their livelihoods right now because our infrastructure is 100-years-old and climate change is here to stay," said Bowman on CNN's New Day, recalling the damage Hurricane Ida wrecked on his district and constituents. "So it's important for Senator Manchin and others to understand people are dying everyday ... and we have to go big right now in this moment. It's now or never when it comes to infrastructure and climate change, and Hurricane Ida proved that to be true."

When asked what happens if Manchin holds firm on his price tag concerns, Bowman reminded host John Berman that "we still have a couple of weeks to get this worked out," adding that "it's important for the American people to know that this is the Democratic agenda in terms of Democratic leadership."

And when asked what he would say to Manchin given the opportunity, Bowman responded confidently that "I would invite him to my district" to tour the destruction caused by a hurricane that originated on the Gulf Coast.

"This $3.5 trillion is not a giveaway," Bowman explained. "It's an investment in the American people."

Watch more below: