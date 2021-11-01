Manchin urges House to move infrastructure bill forward without his reconciliation commitment

And...the drama continues.

While speaking to the media during a Monday press conference he thought might clear things up, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) urged his House colleagues to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill — which has been in congressional purgatory while Build Back Better negotiations play out — but did not explicitly endorse the latest version of Democrats' spending framework, a $1.75 trillion package proposed by the White House and President Biden last week.

Instead, Manchin told his colleagues that holding the infrastructure legislation "hostage" won't get him to support reconciliation without finalizing, reviewing, and "fully understanding" the text of the latter. In any event, "it is time to vote" on infrastructure, he said.

JUST IN: "It is time to vote" on bipartisan infrastructure package, Sen. Joe Manchin says. "Holding this bill hostage is not going to work for getting in support for the reconciliation bill." https://t.co/yeUjGNbR26 pic.twitter.com/MfysONwY3S — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2021

Manchin said he has worked to find compromise with other lawmakers, but "it is obvious 'compromise' is not good enough for a lot of my colleagues in Congress." He also said he sees "shell games" and "budget gimmicks" in the $1.75 trillion framework that ultimately mispresent the total cost of the package to the American people.

"To be clear, I will not support the reconciliation legislation without knowing how the bill would impact our debt and our economy in our country we won't know that until we work through the text," Sen. Manchin says, calling for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. pic.twitter.com/u1AQ1Z00lv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 1, 2021

"I'm open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward," Manchin said. "But I am equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country."

“I for one won’t support a multi-trillion dollar bill without greater clarity about why Congress choses to ignore the serious effects of inflation and debt that have on our economy and existing government programs,” Sen. Joe Manchin says on reconciliation. https://t.co/Ds4M7Qxzzm pic.twitter.com/v69L52XC1C — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 1, 2021

Manchin definitely sounds like he is not sold on the "framework" plan the White House announced last week. Says he wants to work toward a reconciliation package we can all agree on, and will continue to work in good faith. But he isn't there. — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) November 1, 2021

The senator did not take questions as he departed, but gave one last impassioned infrastructure plea to his House colleagues: "It's time to pass the bill and quit playing games."

MANCHIN: "It's time to pass the bill and quit playing games." pic.twitter.com/rxaf8cuNkw — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Watch his full press conference below: