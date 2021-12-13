Kamala Harris warns 'women will die' if Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that "women will die" should the Supreme Court weaken or overturn its landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The court is currently weighing a case pertaining to the 15-week abortion law in Mississippi, and the decision could have direct implications on Roe.

"I don't mean to sound alarmist, I mean this: Women will die," Harris told the Chronicle, who noted "it wasn't the first time she had delivered the line, but this time it had behind it the weight of the first woman in the White House, one who made a name fighting the confirmation of the justices who now may roll back abortion rights."

"I'm very concerned about it," Harris added. "Women will die. In particular, women who don't have economic resources and can't then travel to places or somehow have access to safe reproductive health care, including abortion. And it is not an extreme statement, it is a fact."

But when it came to how the White House might move should the court erode protections under Roe, Harris was less direct.

"We have to see what the court does," she said. Read more at the San Francisco Chronicle.