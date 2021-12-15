Harris an early 2024 favorite if Biden decides against re-election, survey finds

In a world in which President Biden doesn't run for re-election in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris looks the "best-positioned" for the Democratic nomination, Morning Consult reports, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico survey.

Out of a list of possible primary candidates excluding the current president, 31 percent of potential Democratic primary voters endorsed Harris for the nomination, whose lead appears bolstered by support from 52 percent of Black potential primary voters.

The vice president's "initial standing tracks pretty closely to the support Biden had in advance of his April 2019 campaign launch, and throughout much of the year leading up to 2020," Morning Consult notes, per its own polling at the time.

Coming in after Harris, however, was Transportation Secretary and former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who was supported by 11 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), each supported by 8 percent of potential voters.

25 percent of possible Democratic primary voters said they were not yet sure where they would throw their support if Biden weren't in the mix.

Morning Consult and Politico surveyed 916 potential Democratic primary voters from Dec. 11-13, 2021. Results have a margin of error of 3 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult.