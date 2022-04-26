Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, isn't a close contact to Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says.

The vice president tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday via rapid and PCR tests, according to her press secretary. She doesn't have any symptoms and will isolate and work from her residence.

Harris' press secretary also confirmed that she "has not been a close contact" to President Biden or first lady Jill Biden "due to their respective recent travel schedules." The vice president recently traveled to California for a week.

Harris was last with Biden during the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 18, according to NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell. She was scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing alongside Biden on Tuesday morning but returned home after testing positive at the White House, CNN reports.

Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was the latest person in the presidential line of succession to test positive for the coronavirus after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and second gentleman ​​Doug Emhoff tested positive in March.

Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Chris Murphy (D-Ct.) also both said Tuesday they tested positive for COVID-19 after they were recently at the Capitol. "It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse," Murphy tweeted. "So remember to get your booster!"