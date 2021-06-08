Kanye West kicks off his Gap deal by selling 1 jacket

Kanye West is kicking off his 10-year Gap deal on his birthday — though at the moment, his highly-anticipated line with the retailer consists of only one product.

Gap on Tuesday revealed the first item as part of its major deal with West's Yeezy: a recycled nylon jacket that costs $200, Bloomberg reports.

Kanye West's 10-year deal with Gap starts with a single item: a $200 recycled nylon jacket in blue. Gap has a lot riding on this, and executives still won't say exactly when the entire line will launch. https://t.co/U7R04AsxVD pic.twitter.com/YmNAnkeamS — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) June 8, 2021

This comes after Gap in June 2020 entered into a major deal with the rapper, teasing that a Yeezy Gap line would launch in 2021 and promising that he was "poised to disrupt retail" with it. Gap said the new line would deliver "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points." But while a full Yeezy line has been highly anticipated, only one item, this blue jacket, launched on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, it still isn't clear when the entire Yeezy Gap line will make its debut, though GAP's CEO previously eyed the second or third quarter of the year. Pre-orders for the jacket, which won't ship until the fall, sold out within a few hours, CNBC reports. "The duo is likely using the jacket's debut as a way to gauge consumer interest in the collaboration," CNBC writes. "Floating projections" of the jacket will appear at locations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, CNN reports.

West was previously spotted wearing both a strange face covering and this blue jacket in Los Angeles last week, as Page Six reported, despite the fact that it was a hot summer day with temperatures that reached into the 80s at the time.