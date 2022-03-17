Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after hurling racial slur at Trevor Noah

Guess who's going to Instagram jail?

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform's policies against hate speech, bullying, and harassment, a spokesperson told CNN. The move came after West attacked The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in a post, hurling a racial slur at him.

The rapper was responding to a Daily Show segment in which Noah raised serious concerns about West's recent behavior, which has included repeated attacks on his ex-wife's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In one instance, West posted a claymation video that depicted himself kidnapping and burying Davidson. Noah expressed concern the situation could escalate, drawing on his own experience growing up in an abusive household and noting his mom was shot in the head by his stepfather.

"What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said. "...What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

In addition to attacking Noah on Wednesday, West also claimed he was concerned Davidson would get Kardashian "hooked on drugs."

After West went after Noah with a racial slur, Noah issued a thoughtful response Wednesday, writing that the rapper's music has had a major impact on him but that "it breaks my heart to see you like this."

"I don't care if you support Trump and I don't care if you roast Pete," Noah said. "I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family."

Instagram says it could take further action against West if needed.