Trevor Noah disturbed by Kanye West's harassment of Kim Kardashian: 'Terrifying to watch'

Trevor Noah isn't laughing about the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West saga.

The host of The Daily Show broke down the ongoing drama involving Kardashian, her ex-husband West, and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, arguing "more people should pay attention to" the story. For months, West has publicly attacked Davidson while asking Kardashian to take him back, and Kardashian has asked West to stop the "constant attacks on me."

Noah expressed concern that West has become "more and more belligerent," including when he posted a claymation music video depicting himself kidnapping and burying Davidson, saying it "makes you uncomfortable" to see Kardashian "being harassed." Besides, the Daily Show host pointed out Davidson may have escalated things when he recently told West he's "in bed with your wife" in alleged leaked texts.

"What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said. "...What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

Noah also appeared concerned about the way the situation could further escalate, recounting his own experiences growing up in an abusive household. He noted his mother was told she was "overreacting" before being shot in the head by Noah's stepfather.

"As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions," Noah said. "Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?"

Noah expressed hope, though, that he can look back at this warning and say, "I was an idiot. Nothing happened." By Wednesday morning, West continued to target Davidson on Instagram, suggesting the comedian will get Kardashian "hooked on drugs" — and this time, he went after Noah, too.