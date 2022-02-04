Kevin McCarthy stays quiet when asked about Cheney, Kinzinger censure resolution

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ain't talkin'.

When asked about the Republican National Committee's resolution to censure Jan. 6 committee members and vocal critics of former President Donald Trump Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), the House minority leader seemingly opted to stay quiet and not say anything at all.

Even after multiple requests for comment, McCarthy refused to talk. The reporters in the exchange were ABC's Mariam Khan and CNN's Daniella Micaela, per ABC's Jonathan Karl.

Transcript Q:Leader McCarthy, do you have any comments about the RNC wanting to censure Kinzinger and Cheney? KM:__ Q:Any comment, sir? KM:_ Q:Any comment on the RNC censure? Do you support it? KM:_ Q:Do you support the censure, Leader McCarthy? McCarthy:_ Q:Any comment? KM:__ https://t.co/oo784tbaBj — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 4, 2022

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have, in many ways, broken with their party as of late, including in their accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) invitation to serve on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kinzinger, who will not run for re-election, was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the insurrection, as was Cheney.

Furthermore, the Wyoming Republican was ousted from her House leadership position last year for her criticism of the former president.

Not long after the reporters' attempt at conversation with McCarthy, the RNC voted to formally censure both Cheney and Kinzinger.