Tony Martin obituary: Norfolk farmer who killed teenage intruder

In 1999, Martin opened fire on prowlers breaking into his home – and became a cause célèbre

Tony Martin
Prosecutors argued that Martin had been lying in wait for the intruders before opening fire
(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Late one night in August 1999, Norfolk farmer Tony Martin heard the sound of a break-in at his dilapidated home, where he lived alone. According to his version of events, he grabbed an illegal pump action shotgun that he kept under his bed, and fired it into the darkness as he went down the stairs, said The Times. The body of 16-year-old Fred Barras would be found in nearby undergrowth the next day. Shot in the back, he had bled to death. Barras's accomplice, Brendan Fearon, was wounded, but managed to get away and raise the alert.

Barras and Fearon, both habitual thieves, had driven 70 miles from Nottinghamshire to rob the aptly named Bleak House, where Martin stored antiques; they were armed with a baseball bat and a chisel. But if Martin was acting in self-defence, as he claimed, police wondered why he had not fired a warning shot; and also why, having shot three times at the burglars, he had gone out in his car looking for them instead of dialling 999. Within days, he had been charged with murder. Many locals, however, sided with the farmer; they said there had been a rash of burglaries, and argued that, if the police couldn't protect them, householders must be free to defend themselves in their own homes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸