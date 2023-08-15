Copyright and fair use in the digital era

Months after a U.S. judge found the Internet Archive liable for copyright infringement against four major book publishers, the two parties reached a tentative agreement that could force the free online library to remove more than the original 127 books the group sued over. They might have to read the publishers' entire book catalogs. If approved, the deal could illuminate the path forward through the tension between copyright law and technology, for better or worse.

The lawsuit filed by Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, John Wiley & Sons, and Penguin Random House is just one of several similar suits that hinge on how to apply copyright law in the digital space. The Internet Archive also faces a new lawsuit from Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and other music labels. The labels accuse the Archive's "Great 78 Project" of operating as an "illegal record store" for songs by musicians including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Billie Holiday, Reuters reported. Generative AI companies, like the ones behind ChatGPT or Midjourney, also face copyright lawsuits brought by creatives aiming to protect their content from data scraping from pirated sources online.

One side argues that existing laws protect the owners from blatant copyright infringement, while the other reasons that fair use doctrines make the content fair game. Both sides agree that the outcome of these cases could have a lasting impact on how copyright law is interpreted in the digital age.

Library collections could be at risk.

"The permanence of library collections may become a thing of the past," said Jason Schultz, director of New York University's Technology Law & Policy Clinic, told The New York Times. At the center of the case between book publishers and the Internet Archive is the way e-books are lent out to libraries. Unlike physical books, ebooks require a license that limits the number of times the book can be read in a given time period. "If the platforms decide not to offer the e-books or publishers decide to pull them off the shelves, the reader loses out," Schultz added.