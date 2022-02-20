Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 cozy homes in Colorado ski country

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
February 20, 2022

Breckenridge 

Home

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom home on a mountainside overlooks the Breckenridge Ski Resort. The house has wood and river-stone detailing inside and out, a curved staircase, a vaulted great room with stone fireplace, a separate dining room, a theater room, two primary suites, three guest rooms, a laundry room, a flex room, two decks, and an attached three-car garage.

Home

Courtesy image

The 1.1-acre property is wooded with pines. $3,575,000. Jeff Moore, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Forbes Global Properties, (970) 390-2269

Aspen 

Home

Courtesy image

Built on a 9-acre parcel bordering Forest Service land, this four-bedroom home feels isolated but is minutes from the town and slopes of Aspen. The open-plan house features hardwood floors and trim, a bright southern exposure, a vaulted great room with exposed beams and fireplace, a dining area, a kitchen with breakfast bar, a recreation room, an extensive deck, and a two-car garage. 

Home

Courtesy image

The alpine property offers sweeping views of Castle Creek Valley. $4,999,000. Dennis Jung, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, (970) 618-5591

Wolcott 

Home

Courtesy image

A half-hour's drive from the skiing at Vail, this five-bedroom-mountainside home is also less than two hours from Aspen. The log-and-stone house has stone fireplaces and detailing, tree-trunk beams and supports, a wooden spiral-staircase, an open living-dining area, a wine room, a recreation room with bar, two primary suites, three guest rooms, a bunk room, a wraparound deck, and valley views. 

Home

Courtesy image

Outside are a landscaped gated entry and 10 private wooded acres. $5,195,000. The Iverson Team, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Forbes Global Properties, (970) 390-8366

Boulder 

Home

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom home on 3.7 acres in Pine Brook Hills is minutes from cross-country skiing and hiking trails. The house features high ceilings and multiple windows with panoramic views, a chef's kitchen with island, a dining room, a principal suite with balcony and spa bathroom, an office with wood-burning fireplace, and guest quarters accessed by a customized barn door.

Home

Courtesy image

Outside are planted stone walls, a covered porch, and a stone patio. $1,675,000. The Bernardi Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, (303) 402-6000

Castle Rock 

Home

Courtesy image

Antlers Ridge is close to cross-country trails and a short drive from the downhill slopes. The five-bedroom house has reclaimed-wood beams, Arts and Crafts-style windows and cabinets, four fireplaces, a gym with a basketball hoop, and a recreation room with a wet bar. 

Home

Courtesy image

The 18-acre property is covered with spring wildflowers and Native American Trail trees, has wildlife corridors, and features a sculpted saltwater pond with a waterfall. $3,900,000. Louie Lee, Coldwell Banker Realty, (303) 549-6925

Bailey 

Home

Courtesy image

Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, this three-bedroom home is next to national forest land and hiking and biking trails, and offers an easy commute to world-class ski resorts. The wood-frame, open-plan house features two fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, a living-dining area with a vaulted ceiling and windows with mountain views, a wraparound deck, and a two-car attached garage. 

Home

Courtesy image

The private 1-acre wooded lot includes an electrical RV hookup. $500,000. Kay Bohan, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 915-1563

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

