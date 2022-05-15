6 elegant homes in Vermont

Arlington

Black Hole Hollow Farm, surrounded by forests, is also close to airports, town, and cultural life. Built in 1772 and expanded in the 1930s, the seven-bedroom mansion had Ian Fleming as a summer guest and inspired Bond episodes; details include period plank floors, French doors, and fireplaces, dining, sitting, and living rooms, two-bedroom guest wing, and vast primary suite opening to a walled garden.

The 228-acre property has vegetable and cutting gardens, a pool, ponds with waterfalls, a barn, and riding trails. $3,950,000. Chris DeFelice, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (802) 345-5704.

Bennington

This nine-bedroom home stands on 94.6 pastoral acres on the outskirts of Bennington and near riding and skiing country. Built in 1866 in French provincial style, the main house features oak flooring, original molding, eight fireplaces, a country kitchen with pantry, and formal dining and living rooms.

Outside are fields, landscaped lawns, mature trees, a gunite pool, a three-car garage, a four-​bedroom cottage, an art studio, and views of the Taconic Mountains. $3,200,000. Chris DeFelice, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (802) 345-5704.

Wilmington

Built in 2015 beside Lake Raponda, this three-bedroom home is also near Mount Snow, hiking, biking, and snowmobile trails, and Wilmington village. The rustic-contemporary house has a two-story great room with vaulted shiplap-clad ceiling, woodstove, and radiant-heat concrete floors; a chef's kitchen with pantry-bar area; two en suite first-floor bedrooms; and a sleeping loft with full bathroom.

The lot includes a covered porch and dining area, a yard with firepit, and a private dock. $1,350,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley & Veller Greenwood/Dover, (802) 461-5871.

East Dover

Set on 40 acres of forested mountain land, this four-bedroom home is 15 minutes from the Mount Snow ski resort. The barn-inspired modernist house features shadow-gap walls, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, two gas fireplaces, en suite bedrooms, an Arclinea chef's kitchen, and a sunroom.

On the grounds are a bluestone patio, deck with fireplace, two-bedroom guesthouse, stone-walled meadows, 16 fruit trees, ancient maples, and a mountain-fed swimming pond. $3,900,000. Dia Jenks, LandVest-Woodstock/Christies International Real Estate, (802) 238-1549.

Stowe

This five-bedroom home stands on a 5.6-acre mountain estate between Stowe Ski Resort and Stowe Village. Built in 1996 in farmhouse style and recently completely renovated, it has new HVAC; updated kitchen; living room with carved-wood crown molding, beams, window seat, fireplace, and built-ins; and lower-level family room with rustic paneling and stone fireplace and adjacent media room.

Outside are a big stone patio, pond, barn, guest cottage with fireplace, and forest and fields. $5,750,000. Pall Spera, Pall Spera Co. Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (561) 762-8188.

Jeffersonville

Built in 1898, this Queen Anne Victorian on a quiet street close to the village has a rich local history and distinctive architecture. The nine-bedroom fixer-upper retains many original features, including carved-wood stairs, doors, and window frames; stained glass; and a fireplace with curved brick details.

Three covered porches look out on the 0.85-acre property, which has level yards, mature trees, garden space, and a carriage barn convertible to a two-car garage. $395,000. The Bateman Group, Pall Spera Co., (802) 371-8777.

