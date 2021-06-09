Woman finds a one-of-a-kind way to share her famous fudge recipe

Kathryn "Kay" Andrews was known for the delicious fudge she brought to parties and other gatherings, and that recipe lives on in an unexpected place: on the side of her headstone.

Andrews died in 2019 at the age of 97, and is buried in Logan Cemetery in Logan, Utah. After her husband, Wade, died in 2000, she selected several images that represented him for their shared headstone — including a graduation cap, because he was a professor, and an airplane, a nod to time as an Air Force captain during World War II. Andrews' children told her she should also have something honoring her on there, so she decided to have her fudge recipe etched in the stone.

"She really loved people," her daughter Janice Johnson told Fox 13, and she "felt like prayer was so important. She lived by that." Before Andrews died, people would tell her how much they enjoyed seeing her recipe on the headstone, Johnson said, and that made her smile. Every so often, photos of the headstone recipe appear online and go viral, and Johnson said she knows her mom would get a kick out of that.