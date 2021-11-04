Trick-or-treaters bring gifts to woman who didn't have candy to pass out

This Halloween, it was all treats and no tricks for one British grandmother.

Brenda Burdon, 86, lives in Newcastle, and she had three trick-or-treaters named Olivia, Walter, and Jessie knock on her door. Burdon's grandson, Danny Parker, told BBC News that she unfortunately didn't have any candy to pass out, but the kids were understanding and said it was nice to meet her.

The next day, the children came back to Burdon's house, and they weren't empty-handed. They dropped off a card addressed "To Kind Lady," chocolates, muffins, and a £10 note. "I spent a few hours with her that afternoon and she was just lost in happiness that total strangers could leave such a wonderful impression," Parker said. "She is 86 and said this was the best Halloween of her life."

Burdon was so touched by their thoughtfulness that she bought presents for the children, which she wrapped and placed on her porch in the hopes they will return to pick them up. Parker said she also wants to give them back the £10, so they can use it to buy themselves a treat.