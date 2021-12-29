In a 'major win,' 2 Sumatran tiger cubs are born at the Dallas Zoo

It's cuteness overload at the Dallas Zoo, where two Sumatran tiger cubs were born earlier this month.

The healthy cubs — a male and a female — were born on Dec. 6, each weighing about 2 pounds, the zoo announced Monday. Their mom is Suki and their dad is Kuasa, making them full siblings to Sumini, a cub born over the summer. Sumini was the first tiger born at the Dallas Zoo since 1948.

Because Suki is having trouble with milk production, the yet-to-be-named cubs are being cared for 24/7 by several zoologists and veterinarians. An estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild, and the zoo said in a statement that "each birth is a major win for this critically endangered species," adding, "we're thrilled to be able to contribute to the population once again with these adorable new additions."