U.S. soldier 'so excited' to reunite with homeless dog he bonded with overseas

When a homeless dog named Duke came onto a military base in Kosovo last year, looking for food, he had no idea he was also walking into a new life.

Sergeant Kelsey was a member of the U.S. Army unit stationed at the base, and it didn't take long for him to grow fond of the pup. Duke started visiting every day, and would soak up attention from Kelsey and his fellow troops, who felt less homesick when they had a dog to shower with attention.

Kelsey wanted to get Duke off the streets, and started working with the New York-based charity Paws of War to get him cleared to go home with him to the United States. When Duke stopped coming to the base, the soldiers got worried, and after several days of searching, discovered that he had been shot, and in addition to his injuries, was severely dehydrated.

Duke underwent emergency surgery, and spent six months recovering at the Alamal Foundation, where he went through rehabilitation and learned how to walk again. Recently, Kelsey finally got the message from Paws of War he had been waiting for: Duke was healed and able to get on a flight to the United States, to start his new life.

Kelsey told the Good News Network that Duke is expected to arrive in the U.S. this month, and "the entire Army unit is so excited that Duke is coming home. This is the moment we've prayed for."