Tornado hits New Orleans, killing at least 1 and causing extensive damage

A tornado that touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday night caused extensive damage, and first responders are searching for residents who might be under the rubble of their homes.

The tornado hit the St. Bernard Parish and Lower Ninth Ward, two communities that experienced heavy destruction during Hurricane Katrina, and at least one person was killed in St. Bernard Parish. Thousands of residents across the New Orleans region are without power.

"There are houses that are missing," St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said. "One landed in the middle of the street, in Center Street, and there was somebody trapped in that house." The person was rescued and taken to a local hospital, The New York Times reports.

The last time a twister made its way through New Orleans was in February 2017, causing damage to 600 homes and leaving 33 people injured.

On Monday, tornadoes touched down in Texas, and a 73-year-old woman was killed when one ripped through her home in Sherwood Shores, near the Oklahoma border.