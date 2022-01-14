Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: January 21, 2022

Issue: January 21, 2022

byThe Week Staff
January 14, 2022

CROSSWORD - JANUARY 21, 2021

Puzzle

The Week

SUDOKU - JANUARY 21, 2021

Puzzle

The Week

  • Magazine

Recommended

Interactive Crossword - Issue: January 21, 2022
Puzzles

Interactive Crossword - Issue: January 21, 2022

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022

Interactive Crossword - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022
Puzzle
Puzzles

Interactive Crossword - Issue: December 31, 2021/January 7, 2022

Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 24, 2021
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 24, 2021

Most Popular

Omicron may be headed for a sharp drop because so many people are infected
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Omicron Blues

Omicron may be headed for a sharp drop because so many people are infected

Trump ends interview with NPR early
Donald Trump.
the hang-up

Trump ends interview with NPR early

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19
Kelly Ernby.
covid-19

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19