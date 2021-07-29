Marco Rubio self-owns in tweet condemning U.S. defense secretary for 'embarrassing COVID theatre'

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has played himself (or so it seems).

Our @SecDef is vaccinated But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield Embarrassing COVID theatre pic.twitter.com/y0UBYEfqTD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2021

On Thursday, Rubio tweeted a video of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wearing both a face mask and a face shield while disembarking a plane in the Philippines. Rubio slammed the gesture as "embarrassing COVID theatre."

But what many, including Politico's Dave Brown, pointed out, however, is that the Philippine government reportedly mandates "that everyone must wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks while in public places," something Rubio's tweet neglected to note (whether or not the omission was intended is unclear).

From the embassy: "The Philippine government has mandated that everyone must wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks while in public places. Local governments continue to implement additional requirements to slow the virus’ spread" https://t.co/Ya5peYufMu — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) July 29, 2021

The Philippine government requires a mask and shield in public places (h/t @janecoaston). @SecDef is being courteous and respectful of his host government. An apology from @marcorubio to @SecDef would be appropriate. https://t.co/AmRdg23for — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 29, 2021

At first I thought that this tweet was embarrassing anti-mask theatre, but it's not deleted, so apparently it's not so embarrassing after all. — Hans Noel (@ProfHansNoel) July 29, 2021

Have you apologized given the Philippines requirement? — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 29, 2021

"Embarrassing" is having you represent our state. As for "theatre," you're being a drama queen here so just stop. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) July 29, 2021

That said, by wearing both the mask and the face shield, Austin is simply doing what is required of him as a visitor — nothing "embarassing" about it.