Meghan Markle pays surprise visit to Uvalde memorial, donates food

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday to honor victims of this week's deadly school shooting.

The Duchess of Sussex visited a memorial site for victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School, where she laid flowers, and she also donated food to volunteers at a community center, BuzzFeed News reports. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at the school on Tuesday. It was not announced ahead of time that Meghan, who has lived in California with her husband Prince Harry since stepping back from the royal family, would be taking the trip.

A spokesperson for Meghan said she visited the memorial in a "personal capacity as a mother" to offer her "condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief." Photos showed the Duchess laying flowers at the memorial, wearing jeans and a baseball cap.

Multiple volunteers at the community center where Meghan donated food told BuzzFeed News they didn't recognize her. "It's funny, we didn't even know it was her until after she left and now we're so sad," Georjean Burnell told the outlet. "I mean, to be honest, we thought she was our neighbor."