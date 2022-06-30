Buckingham Palace says Meghan Markle bullying investigation is completed, but findings won't be made public

Buckingham Palace says an investigation into the handling of bullying claims against Meghan Markle has concluded — but the results aren't being made public.

An official from the palace, Michael Stevens, revealed in a news conference Thursday that an investigation prompted by claims that Markle bullied staffers, which was conducted by a private company, has been completed, CNN reports. But Stevens declined to say anything about what it found.

"I can confirm though that it was a review of the handling of the allegations aimed at enabling the royal households to consider potential improvements to HR policies and procedures," Stevens said. "The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward, but we will not be commenting further."

The investigation followed a report in The Times last year claiming that Meghan allegedly bullied staffers, driving two personal assistants to leave. But now that the investigation has concluded, Buckingham Palace has only vaguely alluded to its recommendations, and an anonymous official said that "lessons have been learned," per The Washington Post.

The allegations emerged days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed allegations of racism within the royal family. Markle's spokesperson previously dismissed the bullying claims as part of a "calculated smear campaign."