Journalists and pundits shocked by McConnell's break with RNC over Jan. 6: 'Pigs just flew'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) just stood up for newly-censured GOP Reps. (and Jan. 6 committee members) Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.) — and jounalists and pundits on Twitter can barely believe what they're seeing.

While speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, McConnell broke from the language used by the Republican National Committee last week and described the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a "violent insurrection," The Washington Post reports.

(During the Friday vote to formally censure Kinzinger and Cheney, the RNC called the committee investigating the insurrection "a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.")

"We saw it happen," McConnell said Tuesday, referring to Jan. 6. "It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That's what it was."

McConnell calls Jan. 6 a "violent insurrection" and says the RNC shouldn't have censured Cheney and Kinzinger pic.twitter.com/wcE1EQRH9y — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 8, 2022

He also hit back on the RNC's decision to go after the GOP representatives working with the Captiol riot investigation.

"Traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues," he continued. "The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views of the majority. That's not the job of the RNC."

The minority leader's comments were immediately seized upon by reporters, who were shocked by what they were hearing.

"Pigs just flew," said journalist Lauren Wolfe, for example.

Pigs just flew. McConnell pushes back on RNC censure of 2 lawmakers for role in probe of Jan. 6 Capitol attack https://t.co/6DDgDVqz1z — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) February 8, 2022

McConnell, with who I don't often agree, did a really good job here, condemning the insurrection in no uncertain terms & questioning his own party's censure of Reps Cheney & Kinzinger. More of this please. We need to move back to a consensus that country matters more than party. https://t.co/VHCNMCfj8Z — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 8, 2022

few Republicans are willing to state this obvious truth so plainly and directly John Thune and Joni Ernst don't look especially comfortable standing behind McConnell as he does https://t.co/yGJaOCtTTG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 8, 2022

In fairness to McConnell, he’s completely correct about the insurrection, including in his continuing use of the word “insurrection,” which may be of real value in courtrooms over the coming years. But what really bugs him about the RNC is that it singled out party members. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) February 8, 2022

Analyzed through the lens of radicalization and violence that Trump unleashed, McConnell’s statement is truly significant. It will divide his party, deny a comfort zone for the terror. I don’t have to wonder why or even like him. I know why and don’t like him. But still. Bravo https://t.co/CZPkEfFMmy — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 8, 2022

Others, however, felt the minority leader's simple statement not worthy of celebration, or that it was perhaps born of ulterior motives.

And yet, McConnell not only didn't vote to convict Trump of impeachment, but he also opposed the formation of a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the insurrection. https://t.co/ZzD3bEZib4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 8, 2022

The thing about Mitch McConnell's remarks about the RNC resolution is he's going to endorse any number of GOP Senate nominees who continue to peddle the Big Lie that led to the insurrection. — Adam Smith (@asmith83) February 8, 2022

Sad that I have to applaud Mitch McConnell telling a very basic truth, but credit where credit is due. Mitch is right. https://t.co/MGASq8M8zH — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) February 8, 2022