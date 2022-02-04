The vote to formally censure Cheney and Kinzinger reportedly only took 1 minute

Following the passage of a draft resolution on Thursday night, the Republican National Committee on Friday voted to formally censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) for their participation on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot, CNN confirmed.

What's more, it sounds like the official vote wasn't a drawn-out affair. According to The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, the whole process took just about a minute, and the resolution was not read or presented. There was no debate or discussion, either, he added.

The resolution wasn't read or presented. The whole affair took about a minute. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 4, 2022

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have drawn ire from fellow Republican lawmakers for their repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump. Both of them also voted to impeach Trump for his role in the insurrection, the Post notes.