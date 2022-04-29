MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons over sexual assault allegation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended by Major League Baseball for two seasons after he was accused of sexual assault.

The league announced Friday that following an investigation, Bauer has been suspended for 324 games, two full seasons, for violating its policy against domestic violence.

In 2021, a woman filed for a restraining order against Bauer, alleging he sexually assaulted her. He was placed on administrative leave, which last month was extended into April.

Bauer has repeatedly denied the allegations. In February, he said he had "consensual sex with this woman on two occasions" and that they mutually agreed to engage "in rough sex." The accuser says she "agreed to have consensual sex" but "did not agree to be sexually assaulted," alleging Bauer punched her in the face and the vagina and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

"The disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur," Bauer said, and he has filed a lawsuit against her. The Los Angeles County district attorney declined to bring charges. According to The Washington Post, a woman in Ohio also sought a temporary order of protection against Bauer and accused him of assault.

On Friday, Bauer denied violating the MLB's domestic violence policy in the "strongest possible terms" and said he will appeal the decision. According to ESPN, the two-season suspension was the most severe punishment the MLB has ever imposed over a violation of its domestic violence policy.