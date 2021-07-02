MLB places Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on 7-day leave following sexual assault allegation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that it has placed Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately while its investigation into the assault allegations remains ongoing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bauer can be played on paid administrative leave for one week under MLB's policies, though the league would need an agreement with the players' union to extend the leave.

This comes after a woman filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer and accused him of assault, alleging he punched her in the face and the vagina and strangled her until she became unconscious, The Athletic reported. The temporary restraining order was granted.

"I agreed to have consensual sex, however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next," the woman said. "I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

Bauer has denied the claims, with his agent telling NBC News, "Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

MLB said Friday it "continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation." Prior to this move, the Los Angeles Times notes Bauer had been set to pitch in a game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.