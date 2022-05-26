Could Top Gun: Maverick be a contender for Best Picture?

Critics feel the need for speed.

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-delayed follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster, finally hits theaters on May 27 with Tom Cruise returning in the lead role. More than three decades after the original action film became a hit, though, was a sequel truly necessary, and is this the right time for it?

According to critics, not only is the answer to both questions a resounding yes, but this satisfying, action-packed, and surprisingly emotional movie is superior to its predecessor.

A sequel that's better than the original

Top Gun: Maverick "more than merits its existence," writes Peter Debruge at Variety, while The Associated Press' Mark Kennedy calls it a "textbook example of how to make a sequel," hitting "all the touchstones of the first film" but still standing "on its own." Compared to the 1986 movie, it's an "appreciably weightier affair" with a "classy, elegiac sheen," says the Los Angeles Times' Justin Chang, and Polygon's Oli Welsh describes it as "more grown-up, more generous, and more lighthearted" than the original. All in all, it's a "much better film than its predecessor was," TIME's Stephanie Zacharek agrees, and "much better than it needs to be overall."

As Maverick, Cruise, the "last Hollywood movie star of his kind," delivers "one of the most vulnerable performances of his career," according to IndieWire's David Ehrlich. In fact, Deadline's Pete Hammond says the actor's "performance for the ages" might actually be his best ever.

The rest of the cast includes Miles Teller starring as the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, who died in the original film, and Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson says Teller gives an "oddly alluring performance that really shouldn't work as well as it does." Original star Val Kilmer, who lost his voice due to throat cancer, also briefly appears, and it's "surprisingly moving," according to Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt. Neither ​​Kelly McGillis nor Meg Ryan return from the first movie, though. As a result, there's "a nagging sense that this sequel hung the women from the original out to dry," but Jennifer Connelly thankfully "brings a welcome warmth" to the cast, says Slashfilm's Ben Pearson.

Breathtaking action with heart

Top Gun: Maverick's main attraction is its flight sequences, which were largely shot practically, without excessive use of CGI. "The aviation sequences had to be real," producer Jerry Bruckheimer said, "so our actors went through three months of grueling training."