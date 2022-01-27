Neil Young is gone from Spotify. Buy his CDs instead.

It's not a great day to be a Neil Young fan with a Spotify account. His music has disappeared from the streaming service, gone because Young objected to sharing a platform with the anti-vaxxer musings of podcaster Joe Rogan. "They can have Rogan or Young," Young wrote in an open letter earlier this week. "Not both." Spotify went with Rogan.

Young has taken a laudable stance that also sucks for many of his fans. More than 60 percent of his streaming audience came from the service. But it's a great reminder of the value of physical media in the digital age: Listeners who own copies of Young's music on CD or vinyl can still listen to it today just as well as they did last week.

The promise of digital media has always been that much of the world's best music, movies, and literature can be available to you in an instant. We've never had so much art and information at our fingertips. What a time to be alive! But that promise comes with peril: The availability of all that stuff depends entirely on the whims and desires of big digital corporations. Books can be deleted from e-readers. Movies are removed from online libraries. Streaming services can shut down unexpectedly. And Neil Young can decide one day he doesn't particularly like working with Spotify.

I had at one time given myself over to the streaming revolution, but I started rebuilding my DVD library a few years back when I realized I couldn't find one of my favorite movies, Angels With Dirty Faces, on any of the available services. (It's there now. You should watch it.) And I found myself agreeing with the critic Matt Zoller Seitz, who has spent years warning his audience to get physical copies of the art they love.