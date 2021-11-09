Pelosi pressures McCarthy to act amid Gosar video backlash

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has weighed in on the scandal surrounding Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who on Sunday evening tweeted an animated video in which he kills Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacks President Biden. Twitter has since flagged the post as a violation of the platform's "hateful conduct" rules.

"Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated," Pelosi wrote on Twitter. "[House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)] should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate."

The speaker isn't the only one putting pressure on the minority leader.

Also on Tuesday, a group of Democratic lawmakers issued a joint statement asking McCarthy to take action over the incident. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) shared his take, as well.

House Dem leaders demand @GOPLeader McCarthy call for Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate @RepGosar threats of violence vs. Dem politicians pic.twitter.com/fX9RcWsE8I — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 9, 2021

There was a time when making light of murdering a colleague would elicit unified outrage. But not in McCarthy’s GOP. In McCarthy’s GOP they want to punish members who voted for infrastructure. That’s right, infrastructure. But condoning violence — that’s A-okay. It’s sick. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 9, 2021

But don't think Gosar hasn't gotten his measure of backlash, as well. On Monday, squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Gosar's postings have "no place in our political discourse and society."

This man should not serve in Congress. Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society. https://t.co/tr2b4poD2m — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 9, 2021

Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh called for Gosar to be censured — though the GOP "won't do a damn thing to him," he wrote.

I gotta say this again: I got elected to Congress with Gosar. I served with Gosar. This is way beyond the pale. This is just pure incitement. He must be censured. He should not run again. He needs help. He’s fucking nuts. But Republicans won’t do a damn thing to him. https://t.co/ExwMsUQeo9 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 9, 2021

All this arrives amid reports McCarthy wants to "punish" the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which the House passed late Friday night.

McCarthy wants to punish Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, but has remained silent on Rep. Gosar tweeting a video in which he kills his colleague. Republicans are more outraged at Big Bird for getting vaxxed than Gosar. The modern GOP, folks. — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 9, 2021

Only "time will tell" how McCarthy handles the situation, argued MSNBC's Steve Benen, but his "best guess is that the House GOP leadership will say something mild and meaningless about the 'tone' on Capitol Hill, before waiting for the story to fade away."

But of course, added Benen, "the more McCarthy tolerates his members' radicalism, the more radicalism our system will be asked to endure."