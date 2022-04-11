U.S. to appoint new commander of NATO allied forces in Europe

President Biden is expected to appoint new generals to the positions of Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander of United States Special Operations Command, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Per the Journal, Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the current commander of U.S. Army Europe, will take command of all NATO forces in Europe — a force that comprises some 100,000 U.S. troops plus another 40,000 from NATO allies — this summer after Air Force Gen. Ted Wolters rotates out of the role. Wolters' term as commander was extended so he could oversee NATO's initial response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Army Lt. Gen. Bryan Fenton will replace retiring Gen. Richard Clarke as head of U.S. Special Operations Command, which "oversees special operations around the world," according to the Journal.

The U.S. isn't the only country switching up its top brass. On Friday, a Western official told BBC that Russia had appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov who commands Russia's southern military district and led Russia's brutal intervention in the Syrian Civil War.

Previously, analysts believed Russia's war effort lacked a single frontline commander and was instead being directed from Moscow.