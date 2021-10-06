A town in Italy just got 60 percent of its annual rainfall in 12 hours

Rossiglione, a town in Italy's Liguria province near Genoa, got 29.2 inches of rain in 12 hours over Monday and Tuesday, nearly 60 percent of its 50-inch annual rainfall. Typically, that part of Italy gets 6 to 7 inches of rain in all of October, The Washington Post reports. That sets a new European record for most rainfall in a 12-hour period, climatologists said.

Italy... a new European record. A whopping 740.6mm (29.2 inches) of rain in just 12 hours! Italy set a new national record for rainfall in 6-hours and then went on to break the European record for 12-hour totals. This is the satellite loop over the last 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/YJeZ2soEdE — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) October 5, 2021

The system of thunderstorms that hovered over the Italian Riviera also set an Italian record with 19.5 inches of rain in six hours in the town of Cairo Montenotte, 22 miles west of Rossiglione. And Vicomorasso, about halfway between those two towns, got 7.1 inches of rain in one hour during the storm. "For comparison, that's more than double the 3.15 inches that fell during the record-setting one-hour cloudburst that overwhelmed New York City on Sept. 1 as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed," the Post notes.

The deluge caused flooding in the port city of Savona and prompted Genoa to close parks and schools on Monday, The Associated Press reports. Temperatures were about 10 degrees warmer than average before the storm, the Post explains, and climate scientists have found that higher temperatures make rainstorms wetter and more severe. Along with the extreme rainfall in the U.S. Northeast, last summer saw flooding in Germany, Central Europe, and China.