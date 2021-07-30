ESPN analyst gets delightfully tongue-tied saying name of NBA draft pick 'Moses Moody'

Unique New York, Peter Piper, and now...Moses Moody?

During the NBA Draft on Thursday, ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins unintentionally invented a new tongue twister after struggling on-air to pronounce the name of Golden State Warriors' No. 14 pick, Moses Moody, reports Mediaite.

Kendricks Perkins cannot say Moses Moody's name pic.twitter.com/qYZzuZcf3o — Matt Spendley (@mattspendley) July 30, 2021

The University of Arkansas Razorbacks, the college team from which Moody was drafted, made sure to poke some fun at the analyst on Twitter, but Perkins took the gaffe in stride. Don't worry — he reportedly made a full recovery later, and was able to say Moody's name without issue, per Mediaite.