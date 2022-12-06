Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving after antisemitism controversy

Nike has officially ended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets star's antisemitism controversy.

The company has confirmed to multiple outlets that Irving "is no longer a Nike athlete." Nike suspended its relationship with him in November after the basketball star promoted an antisemitic movie.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the company previously told NPR, noting it would "no longer launch" Irving's new shoe. "We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone," Nike added. Irving's agent told The New York Times that "we mutually decided to part ways and we just wish Nike all the best."

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving in November over the controversy, which began when he shared a link to a movie filled with antisemitic tropes. He initially said only that he was "aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community," leading NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to express disappointment that he "has not offered an unqualified apology."

Irving has since apologized directly and returned to the Brooklyn Nets following the end of his suspension. After meeting with Irving, Silver said he has "no doubt" that he is not antisemitic.

According to ESPN, Irving's annual Nike endorsement deal, which he signed in 2011, was "believed to be worth at least $11 million."