Nets reportedly agree to trade Kyrie Irving at his request

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade controversial point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, multiple outlets reported Sunday. In exchange, the Nets will receive point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks.

The Mavericks will also receive Nets power forward Markieff Morris, The Athletic reports, per sources. Irving had requested the trade on Friday, ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline.

The deal follows an otherwise scandalous period for the all-star, who was "suspended in November due to his promotion of an antisemitic documentary," The Athletic writes. He is also unvaccinated against COVID-19, and was, as a result, forced to miss a number of home games during the 2021-22 season.

"Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the love on and off the court," Irving tweeted early Monday. "I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a kid with y'all. It will always be love from me and my family." The point guard is said to be "ecstatic" about the move to Dallas, per journalist Chris Haynes.

Prior to his request, Irving had declined a recent extension offer from the Nets, which The Athletic says was "not well received." If they had not traded him, Irving told Brooklyn he would leave via free agency in July.

In accepting the deal, the Mavericks have "burned to the ground any doubt" about how "desperate" they are, Michael Pina writes for The Ringer. Irving is a "showstopper," sure, but even that skillset fails to outweigh "the downside of adding him to your team." Indeed, "time and time again, Irving has shown what he is: an amazing talent who's more erratic than effective."