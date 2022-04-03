Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
South Carolina beats UConn in NCAA women's basketball championship

byCatherine Garcia
11:36 PM
South Carolina Gamecocks players celebrate their win over the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday night.

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

South Carolina is walking away with another national championship.

On Sunday night, the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Connecticut Huskies 64-49 during the NCAA women's championship title game in Minneapolis.

From the start, South Carolina dominated, and by the first quarter, the team was ahead 22-8. UConn outscored South Carolina 19-13 in the second quarter, but at the half was still behind, 35-27. By the end of the third quarter, despite the Huskies having a 10-0 run, South Carolina was still up by nine points, and remained on top.

South Carolina was led by Aliyah Boston, who finished the game with 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Destanni Henderson, who had a career-high 26 points and four assists. With this win, South Carolina becomes just the eighth program to win multiple national titles; its first championship came in 2017.

