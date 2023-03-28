Is this year's March Madness too mad?

Welcome to the "Upset Era" in college basketball. The men's Final Four is set, and it features one familiar team— Connecticut, which has won four national championships since 1999 — and three that are first-time visitors to the sport's biggest stage: Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State. No Kansas, no Duke, no Kentucky, no Villanova. The bluebloods have been banished in favor of the scrappy upstarts. (And if you filled out a March Madness bracket this year, well, it's safe to say that it's long since busted.)

It's a "Final Four no one could have seen coming," Sports Illustrated reports. But maybe we should have seen it coming. After all, recent years have seen "some major changes in college athletics" — including vastly loosened rules for players to transfer between universities, as well as the sudden rise of "name, image and likeness" (NIL) rules that let formerly "amateur" athletes make money from endorsements while they're still in college. Miami, in particular, made its first Final Four with NIL deals that lured impact players from Kansas State and Arkansas State.

Even with the changes, the Cinderella slipper definitely fits the new teams. "For the first time since seeding began, the Final Four won't feature a single former McDonald's All-American," Axios notes. But it sure seems like something essential has changed about college sports, the Associated Press' Eddie Pells writes: "Fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America's favorite basketball tournament."

What are the commentators saying?

Some folks think March Madness has gotten a little too mad this year. That might not be good for the sport. "It's a flea-market Final Four, and it takes a good spirit to relish flea markets," Chuck Culpepper writes for the Washington Post. Basketball fans tend to like upsets in the early rounds of the NCAA tournament — and to see the traditional powers standing by the final weekend. This Final Four will test that theory. Will America watch no-name teams battle for the crown or tune out? "Are you as warmhearted as you say you are, or are you just a crusty old prig who wants to watch old empires while eating your chips and seven-bean dip?"