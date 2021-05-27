Tiger Woods is focused on goal of 'walking on my own' 3 months after car accident

Tiger Woods is speaking out about his ongoing recovery months after being seriously injured in a major car accident.

The golfer talked to Golf Digest for his first interview since he sustained injuries in a solo car crash in February, which sent him to the hospital to undergo emergency surgey.

"This has been an entirely different animal," Woods said. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

Woods' rehab is "focused on strengthening his right leg," Golf Digest wrote. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center's Dr. Anish Mahajan said in February the golfer "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery." Officials later determined that the cause of the crash was speeding, but they said there were "no signs of impairment."

It isn't clear, Golf Digest reported, whether Woods might need any additional procedures or whether he'll be able to fully regain mobility and strength in his leg. Asked if he hoped to play golf again, he told the outlet, "My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time."

He added that the outpouring of support he's received since the accident "means so much to me and has helped tremendously."