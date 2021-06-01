Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik is interested in the permanent gig

What is ... bazinga?

The Big Bang Theory and Blossom star Mayim Bialik on Monday debuted as the latest guest host of Jeopardy! following Alex Trebek's death, and in an interview with USA Today, she says she'd be up for taking the gig permanently.

"There's not any answer that doesn't include yes!" Bialik said when asked if she'd like to be considered as a permanent replacement. "Look, I'm on social media, I see what happens. I will say that for me personally, and academically speaking, this is a really, really, really lovely place that I felt so comfortable, and was really honored to be part of it in any way. But obviously feel very strongly that if people find me tolerable, this is a dream job."

The actress and neuroscientist also told USA Today that filming her two weeks of episodes "felt like being home," and by the time she finished, she cried because "I didn't want to leave." Fans might not want her to leave, either. Just based on her first episode on Monday, Bialik is already being warmly received by Jeopardy! viewers on Twitter and the show's official subreddit, some of whom have praised her as one of the best guest hosts so far. The game show has brought in rotating guest hosts since January.

Bialik would, however, have some tough competition for the permanent job. Other fan favorite contenders who previously got behind the lectern include former champion Ken Jennings and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. LeVar Burton is also set to guest host in July after viewers pushed for him to get a shot. Jennings has been seen by many as a frontrunner, though both Rodgers and Burton have also lobbied for themselves to be selected permanently.

The search is evidently beginning to near its end, as the next permanent host is reportedly expected to be tapped this summer.