Jay-Z learned how to swim for daughter Blue Ivy in a 'metaphor' for their relationship

Jay-Z revealed one of his first acts of fatherly love, from when Blue Ivy was born in 2012.

After her birth, he decided then, at 42 years old, it was time for him to learn how to swim, in what he calls a metaphor for their relationship, Elle reported.

"If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship," he said on The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The rapper has previously shown the public he's a doting dad, encouraging Blue Ivy to chat with her idols and making sure she has space to follow her own dreams in a larger-than-life family. In addition to Blue Ivy, Jay-Z shares a daughter, Rumi, and son, Sir, with his wife, Beyoncé.