Mike Myers is starring as 7 different characters in an Illuminati-like secret society comedy

Mike Myers hasn't had a lot of acting roles recently, but he's making up for it by taking on seven at the same time in his new show.

Netflix on Tuesday revealed details about Myers' upcoming limited comedy series, which the streamer said will be called The Pentaverate and center around "a secret society who have been working to influence world events since 1347" and follow an "unlikely Canadian journalist" seeking to uncover the truth.

Myers will certainly have his hands full in the series, taking a page out of his Austin Powers playbook and playing "seven brand new characters," Netflix said.

Netflix revealed plans for this Myers project back in 2019, saying little more at the time than that it would be a six-episode limited series that Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me producer John Lyons and The Gong Show producer Jason Weinberg were also on board for. The series will be something of a return for Myers, who has only popped up here and there in mostly small film or TV roles in recent years.

The Pentaverate's cast won't just consist of Myers, though, as Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazarl, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West will also star — unless Myers somehow finds himself playing all those actors, too.