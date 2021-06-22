Cara Delevingne's house has a 'vagina tunnel'

The next time you find yourself stuck in a rut, consider crawling in your home's vagina tunnel.

Oh, what's that? You mean you don't have a pink, semi-anatomically-accurate corridor hidden behind a padded door somewhere in your home?

Well, take it from actress and model Cara Delevingne: a good vagina tunnel can clear things right up. For Architectural Digest, Delevingne showed off her "Los Angeles pad," which is said to have once been used by its former owners to host Pope John Paul II. But "it's unclear what His Holiness would have made of Delevingne's vagina tunnel, a secret passageway concealed behind a low, painted panel, which leads from the living room to an adjacent bunk room," AD writes. "One enters the so-called rebirth canal through a vulval soft sculpture (think Judy Chicago on acid) and then proceeds to crawl out of a round washing-machine door suggestive of a rectum."

did we all know that cara delevingne built a vagina tunnel in her home? pic.twitter.com/sAEPmqJUal — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) June 22, 2021

In a video, Delevingne further explained, "I come in here to think, I come in here to create. I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel." As one should.