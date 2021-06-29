Kevin Federline supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Following Britney Spears' bombshell court testimony, Kevin Federline, too, is expressing support.

A divorce attorney for Federline, Spears' ex-husband with whom she has two children, told People on Tuesday that he "supports" her in challenging the conservatorship she's been under since 2008. This comes after the pop star's stunning testimony last week, in which she asked for the end of the conservatorship and described it as "abusive."

"Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants," Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said. "I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."

Federline's lawyer, however, also told People that the court will have to make sure "she's okay," but that if "she's strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her."

Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 in court last week, revealing that she wants to have more children, but was allegedly "told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby." She's received an outpouring of support in the wake of the hearing, and on Monday, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears also spoke out.

"If ending the conservatorship, if flying to Mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy ... I support that," she said.