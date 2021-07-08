Marvel teases Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa in What If...? trailer

What if Marvel fans could see Chadwick Boseman play T'Challa one last time? Thanks to a new animated series, they soon will.

Marvel on Thursday dropped a new trailer for What If...?, its upcoming animated show that delves into how key events in the Marvel universe could have played out differently. One of those scenarios involves a universe where Boseman's T'Challa, a.k.a Black Panther, became Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films instead of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

Boseman is posthumously voicing the character in the show, making this his final performance as T'Challa in the Marvel universe, according to TV Line. The actor died in August 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

"[He] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously told Emmy Magazine, per TVLine. "In hindsight, it's very moving."

See a glimpse at T'Challa's return in the trailer below. The series hits Disney+ in August.