Olivia Rodrigo stresses the 'importance of youth vaccination' at White House press briefing

Good for her.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo headed to the White House Wednesday to meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and help urge young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and she was a special guest at the daily press briefing.

"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," she said. "I'm in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative."

Rodrigo added that "it's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated."

While at the White House, the "good 4 u" singer is set to record videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated and "answering important questions" they have about it, the White House told CNN. The plans were revealed Tuesday on Instagram, with Biden asking for help getting "young people protected" against COVID-19 and Rodrigo commenting, "I'm in!"

She "traversed red lights and stop signs to see us," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki quipped, adding, "If you know her music, you'll get that dad joke there."