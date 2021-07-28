Bob Odenkirk receives flood of well wishes after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk is receiving a flood of support from his fans and co-stars after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

The Saul Goodman actor was rushed to the hospital Tuesday while shooting the Breaking Bad prequel series in New Mexico, TMZ reported. It reportedly wasn't clear whether he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. Further updates on Odenkirk's condition and the reason for his collapse weren't immediately available, but TMZ wrote that he is "still in the hospital under the care of doctors."

Odenkirk's Mr. Show with Bob and David collaborator David Cross in a tweet wrote that he "will share what I know when I can," but he added, "Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this." Michael McKean also sent "huge love" to his Better Call Saul co-star, adding, "You got this, brother." McKean portrayed the brother of Odenkirk's Better Call Saul character.

'Weird Al' Yankovic, Elijah Wood, Jon Cryer, Jason Alexander, and others also sent support to the widely-respected actor, with Alexander writing, "I barely know @mrbobodenkirk but the person I've met and the artist I've come to admire is getting my prayers tonight. To his family and friends, my family's best wishes."