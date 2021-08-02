Trump's niece takes swipe at absent Meghan McCain during The View appearance

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump's niece, appeared on The View on Monday to promote her new book The Reckoning...and take a few jabs at "conspiculously absent" co-host Megan McCain while she's at it, The Daily Beast reports.

After denouncing her uncle and his GOP acolytes for perpetuating lies surrounding Jan. 6, as well as blaming the former's shoddy pandemic management for "the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans," Mary Trump turned her attention toward McCain, who was present during the first half of the broadcast, but not during either of the segments in which Trump was interviewed, per The Daily Beast and Mediaite.

"One thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful, and I think that's why we see so much strife in this country," she said. "And we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have. ... It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me," Trump continued, alluding to the absent McCain, per The Daily Beast. "But I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that's wrong in 21st century America."

“One thing Donald proved was using racism as a platform, was successful. Racism is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America” - Mary Trump on The View as well as calling out Meghan McCain’s cowardice being absent for her conversation pic.twitter.com/7zGkLevUST — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 2, 2021

Apparently, this isn't the first time Mary Trump and McCain have faced off on The View — just over a year ago, Trump "shut down" the conservative co-host "for accusing [Trump] of 'cashing in' on her family name," writes The Daily Beast.

McCain's final day on the show will be Friday, Aug. 6.