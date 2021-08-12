Sherlock creators pay tribute to 'national treasure' Una Stubbs

Una Stubbs, the actress known for roles including landlady Mrs. Hudson on the British series Sherlock, has died at 84.

Stubbs' agent confirmed her death to BBC News on Thursday, and her sons said she "passed away quietly today with her family around her." Outside of Sherlock, Stubbs' long list of credits include Rita Rawlins on the sitcom Till Death Us Do Part and Caroline Bishop on EastEnders, and she also starred in the 1963 film Summer Holiday. She was known for work on stage, as well.

"We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend," Stubbs agent said.

The co-creators of Sherlock both paid tribute to Stubbs on Thursday, with Mark Gatiss writing that working with her was "one of the great joys of my life," adding that "she was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor." Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat also honored Stubbs on Instagram, writing, "The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out. What a woman, what a talent, what a star - and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet." He added in a Times Radio interview, "You kind of forget that she's a national treasure, because she was she was so sweet."