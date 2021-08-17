Laura Prepon reveals she left Scientology

The Church of Scientology has lost a famous member.

That '70s Show star Laura Prepon revealed in an interview with People she's "no longer practicing Scientology" and hasn't for about five years.

"I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child," she told People. "I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

Prepon joined the Church of Scientology in 1999, according to Us Weekly, and she once said that after doing so, "things don't bother me that had before." But in her People interview, she described how becoming a mother led her to "look at a lot of things in my life that I wasn't looking at before."

The Orange is the New Black actress joins other stars who have left Scientology like Leah Remini, who told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 she'll continue speaking out against the organization until its "tax exempt status is revoked and people are in prison."