Apple wins its 1st best series Emmy with Ted Lasso

Apple's streaming service hasn't even been around for two full years, but it has already won one of the top awards at the Emmys.

Ted Lasso, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ sports comedy that stars Jason Sudeikis as an affable soccer coach, won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday's Emmys. This was the first time an original show from Apple won one of the top series awards at the Emmys. In fact, it was the first time Apple was even nominated for one of those top prizes. Apple's first major Emmy win came in 2020, when The Morning Show star Billy Crudup won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

But for a fairly new streaming service to win one of the top series Emmys with a show that debuted within the first year of its existence, Ted Lasso, was quite impressive. For comparison, Netflix went into Sunday's Emmys without having ever won Outstanding Comedy Series or Outstanding Drama Series, despite the streamer's shows being in the mix since 2013. The last four winners of Outstanding Comedy Series were Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, and Schitt's Creek. Ted Lasso also earned Emmys on Sunday for stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein. Its biggest competitor for the top comedy award still got some love, though, as the HBO Max series Hacks won for writing and directing.

After having a somewhat subdued debut in 2020, Ted Lasso has become one of the most talked-about modern comedies, and it's nearing the end of a second season. So could it earn this top Emmy again next year, too? It's often been the case that one series will win the comedy Emmy numerous times, and Modern Family famously went on a whopping five-year winning streak. So don't be surprised if this isn't AFC Richmond's last Emmys goal.